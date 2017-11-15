Richard K. Chandler

PIPER CITY – Richard Kenneth Chandler, 77, of Piper City died at 10:53 p.m., Monday, November 6, 2017 at his home in Piper City. Richard was born in Pontiac October 21, 1940, son of Kenneth R. and Ethel E. Ommen Chandler. His childhood was spent in Cullom, and he graduated from Cullom High School in 1958. He married Sharon Boma November 28, 1970 in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom. She survives. Richard is also survived by a son, Craig (Amy) Chandler of England, Arkansas; two grandsons, Jake and Josh Chandler; a sister, Patricia La Reau of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a nephew, Thad (Carrie) La Reau of Fort Collins, Colorado; and a great-niece, Sydney. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Chuch in Cullom, and served on St. John’s Lutheran Church Council. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1963 to 1965. He was manager of the Ford Grain Company in Melvin. He retired in 2006. He was the former Mayor and a Board Member of Piper City, and also clerk for Pella Township for many years. He served on the Ford County Sheriff’s Merit Board. He was a member of the Piper City American Legion Gibb Post 588. His funeral was at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 11, in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, with Pastor Mauricio Vieira officiating. Burial: Brenton Cemetery, Piper City, with Military Rites by the Piper City American Legion Gibb Post 588. Visitation was at the church from 9:30 Saturday morning until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom; Piper City American Legion Gibb Post 588; or to the Piper City Fire Department. You may sign the guestbook at Redenius Funeral Homes, Gilman, IL Arrangements were by the Reilly-Redenius Funeral Home in Piper City.