Esther Shrewsbury

PONTIAC – Esther E. Shrewsbury, 86, of Pontiac died Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Accolade Health Care, Pontiac. Esther was born December 8, 1930, at Goodfarm, daughter of August and Lena Lambert Denker. She married John R. Shrewsbury December 7, 1947 in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on October 6, 1996. Surviving are four sons: John (Linda) Shrewsbury, Michael Shrewsbury and Steven (Stacey) Shrewsbury, all of Pontiac; and Mark (Debbie) Shrewsbury of Shreve, Ohio; one daughter, Marcia Wilson, Chenoa; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by one sister and four brothers. Esther was a nurses aide for more than 50 years, retiring from Humiston Haven. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa. Her funeral service was Saturday at 11 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, with Pastor Jeremy Latzke officiating. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. Memorials in Esther’s name may be made to the Sunday School Program at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa. The guestbook may be signed at www.calvertmemorial.com