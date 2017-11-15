Christopher J. Skarstad

HERSCHER – Christopher J. “Chris” Skarstad, 46, of Richmond, Virginia and formerly of Herscher, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 in Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, Virginia. Chris was born May 11, 1971 in Kankakee, son of Greg and Wendy Skarstad. He attended Herscher Schools and the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. He received an Associate Degree from Kankakee Community College. Herscher High School Band was a highlight of his school years. He participated in both Marching Band and Orchestra. In 2008, Chris moved to Richmond, where he lived with his girlfriend, Stephanie Hill. He was very happy and found independence, among many other things to do, while living there. He enjoyed computer work and did an online music show for the blind community. He also did Beta testing for computer games for the visually impaired. Surviving are his parents, Wendy and Greg Skarstad of Herscher. He was preceded in death by his sister, Stacy Rene, and his grandparents, Jim and Pat Underdahl of Lincoln City, Oregon, and Jim and Barb Skarstad of Kankakee. Cremation rites were accorded. A Memorial Service was held Monday, November 13, at 11 a.m., in Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Pilot Cemetery, Herscher. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities; Comer Children’s Hospital; or a charity of the donor’s choice. You may sign his guestbook at: www.schrefflerfuneralhomes.com