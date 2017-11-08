NORMAL – Thomas Dwight Wilson, 80, of Normal died Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal. He was born September 23, 1937 in Dwight, son of Arthur and Ann Sellers Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Kay, and two sons, James (Marie) in Palo Alto, California and John (Lynn) in Evanston. He is also survived by several Clement nieces and nephews: Barb (Brad) Wilkinson of Dwight; Kurt (Sue) Clement of Missouri; Diane (Alex) McWilliams of Dwight; and John (Deb) Clement of Carlock. His parents, half-brother, Jack Clement, and sister-in-law, Marilyn, preceded him in death. Tom was a professor emeritus of Politics and Government at Illinois State Normal University, having retired in 1992 after 32 years on the faculty. He earned his B.S. from Illinois State Normal University and his doctorate from the University of Illinois at Urbana. Tom established the ISU Wilson Fund for Internships to help unpaid Political Science interns cover their expenses. Early in his teaching career, Tom was active in community service work in Bloomington / Normal. He served on the first Economic Opportunity Council board, created an early Directory of Community Services for local low income residents, and raised money for a county-wide Head Start program before any federal funds were available. Tom was an active volunteer for the State Universities Annuitants Association and the ISU Annuitants Association for many years, working on legislative issues. His body has been donated to science and a celebration of life service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Central Illinois or Bloomington Alzheimer’s Society, the ISU Wilson Fund for Internships, or a charity of their choice. Messages of condolence and memories may be left at www.kiblerbradyruestman.com