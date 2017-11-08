Richard M. Tallon

ESSEX – Richard Michael Tallon, 75, of Essex passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris. Richard was born August 25, 1942 in Chicago, son of James and Stella Pikowitz Tallon. At the age of four, he moved with his family to Essex, where he was raised and lived until his death. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Exxon Mobil Refinery after many years of service. He also proudly served on the Essex Village Board and the R.U.C.E. School Board, where making a difference in children’s development was a priority for him. He was an avid gardener and loved working in his yard. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Dianne Yeates Tallon; daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Jeff Anderson of Hampshire; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard and Jaycie Tallon of Elwood and Chad Tallon of Essex; and seven grandchildren: Lucas, Braden, Bryce, Landon and Brody Anderson of Hampshire; and Nathan and Kaydi Tallon of Elwood. Also surviving are three brothers: Robert and Michael, both of Florida; and William (Dee) of Pingree Grove; three sisters-in-law: Frances Hupp of Wheaton; Jackie Bice of Essex; and Sandra Balthazor (Art) of Martinton; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, James Tallon. It was Richard’s request that a private intimate gathering of family be held. Cremation rites were accorded, with interment to take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Lymphoma Society would be appreciated. You may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com