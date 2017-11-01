Leslie O. Smith

DWIGHT – Leslie O. “Speed” Smith passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Morris Hospital with his family by his side. He is survived by six daughters: Mary (Jim) Perkins of Dwight; Regina King of Chenoa; Pam (Kevin) Peterson, Cathy (Bill) Oelschlager and Amy Smith, all of Dwight; and Maggie (Ed) Krischel of Joliet; and one son, Paul (Kelly) Smith of Channa-hon. He was the proud grandfather of 17; and great-grandfather of 25, and with God’s blessing one more in December. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Smith; a daughter, Julie Smith; and his son-in-law, Charles King. Cremation rites have been accorded, and as it was Leslie’s request, a private gathering will be held with his family. You may visit his Memorial Tribute at:www.fredcdames.com Fred C. Dames Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.