Judith K. Shinnebarger

DWIGHT – Judith K. "Judy" Shinnebarger, 77, of Dwight and formerly of Meredosia, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Heritage Woods in Dwight. Judy was born July 7, 1940 in Meredosia, a daughter of Harold and Illene Battefeld Martin. She married William Hughes May 18, 1962 in Jacksonville. He passed away August 23, 1969. She then married Joe Shinnebarger November 18, 1972. He passed away March 18, 2013. She is survived by daughters: Marcia (Richard) Todd of Emington; Rebecca (James) Logan of Petersburg; a step-son, Ron (Sherry) Shinnebarger; step-daughter, Shell (Darrin) Herrmann of Peoria; brothers: Eugene (Judy) Martin of Meredosia and Richard (Mary Ann) Martin of Naples, Illinois; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Judy enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing cards, and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and her beloved dogs. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside services and burial were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 28, in Oakland Cemetery, Meredosia. Memorials in honor of Judy may be made to the Meredosia Rescue Squad in Meredosia, Illinois.