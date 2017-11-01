PONTIAC – Jannett M. Tock, 97, of Pontiac passed away at 3:50 a.m., Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac. She was born September 23, 1920 in Dwight, the daughter of Frank and Beatrice McConnell. She married John H. Whalen of Chicago February 10, 1943. He later was a casualty of World War II. She married Donald H. Tock of Dwight October 14, 1947. He passed away April 26, 2007. Jannett is survived by two sons: John (Bonnie) Whalen of Verona, Wisconsin; and Richard (Barbara) Tock of Mequon, Wisconsin; and one daughter, Barbara (Joel) Patten of Dwight. Five grandchildren: Kelly (Todd) Brunson of Marshall, WI; David (Samantha) Whalen of Lakeville, MN; Ali (Kyle) Vance of Denver, CO; Ashley (Keelan) Amelianovich of Northbrook; Abby (John) Ortega of St. Charles; seven great-grandchildren: Kaden and Jarett Brunson, Kaitlyn and Jackson Whalen; Miles Amelianovich; and Tinley and Mila Ortega also survive. Mrs. Tock had two step-grandchildren, Eric (Michele) Bethke and Amy Bethke; and five step-great-grandchildren, all of Verona, Wisconsin. She attended the University of Illinois and later worked as a bookkeeper at Boyers auto dealership, Dickler Insurance, and C&H Sheetmetal in Dwight. She and her husband, Donald, lived in Dwight for most of his time with the Veterans Administration Hospital, except for a few years in Sturgis, South Dakota; Syracuse, New York; and Buffalo, New York. They moved to Bayonet Point, Florida upon his retirement and lived there for 31 years. Jannett enjoyed playing golf, weekly bridge games, and volunteering at Hospice. Her favorite times were spent when the family got together for “family reunions.” A special thank you to all the wonderful nurses, aides, and staff at Evenglow who took such good care of her those past nine years. On Monday, October 30, an 11 a.m. service at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, followed a visitation. Memorials may be made to Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac, or to the donor’s choice.