DWIGHT – Douglas Rieke, 64, of Dwight passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Douglas was born February 21, 1953 in Streator, son of LeRoy and Evelyn Rueck Rieke. He is survived by three brothers: Arthur (Karen) Rieke of Herscher; David (Joy) Rieke of Plano; and John (Molly Turner) Rieke of Dwight; three sisters: Karen (Bruce) Wilson of Taylorville; Becky (Tom) Christenson and Donna (Mark) German, both of Dwight. Nieces and nephews surviving are: Charles, Jennifer, Elizabeth, August, Lucy, Abe, Nellie, Paul of the Rieke family; Kristen Post, Caitlin and Garrett Wilson; Mark Christenson, Kathy Patten, Samantha Rybacki and Andrew German. He was preceded in death by his parents. Douglas was a lifelong farmer in the Reddick and Dwight area. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 28, in the Dwight United Methodist Church. Burial: Round Grove Cemetery, rural Reddick.

Visitation was Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorials in honor of Douglas may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

