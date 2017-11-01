KINSMAN – Beverly Jean Neu, 87, of Kinsman passed away at 9:51 p.m., Monday, October 23, 2017 at her residence. She was born June 23, 1930 in Streator, daughter of Emmett and Irene Vint McCambridge. She married Eugene E. Neu September 15, 1951 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He preceded her in death April 22, 2016. She is survived by her children: Nancy McCam-bridge of Republic, WA; Richard Neu of Dwight; and Gary Neu of Kinsman; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters: Marjorie Kruger and Marilyn Marso. Beverly was raised in Kinsman and lived in Kinsman and Streator all of her life. She graduated from Kinsman Grade School and Mazon High School. She had worked at Lipton Tea and Hedglin & Savage Insurance, both in Streator; Foley Electric; and the La Salle Power Plant. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Beverly loved working in her yard and loved making pies. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at noon Friday, October 27, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Rev. Stanley Drewniak. Rev. Drewniak conducted the graveside rites in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until noon Friday in the Church. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at:www.hagifuneralhome.com

The Hagi & Baker Funeral Home in Streator was in charge of arrangements.