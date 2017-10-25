KANSAS CITY, MO – Mary Campbell Chagoyan of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Dwight, passed away at 4:30 a.m., September 16, 2017 in Kansas City. She was born in Dwight May 22, 1934, the daughter of Ray and Lucille Campbell. Her parents preceded her in death. Mary married Louie Chagoyan, who survives. She is also survived by sisters: Doretta Humbert of Dwight; Diane Taylor of Pontiac; and Tracy Campbell of Peoria; and a brother, Jim (Joanie) Campbell of Miamisburg, Ohio. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Gladys Burns and Agnes Holohan; brothers: Cy Campbell and Joe Campbell; and a brother at birth. Her Funeral Mass was Thursday, September 28, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kansas City with Father Darvin Salazar officiating. Cremation services were accorded. McGilly and George Funeral Home of Grandview, Missouri were in charge of arrangements.