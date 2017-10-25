Doreen Ray

Doreen Mildred Cobb Ray passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 8:24 a.m. at her home following a short battle with cancer. Doreen was born April 17, 1943 in Gardner, the youngest daughter of Erlan (Todd) and Hilda Margarette (Treasure) Cobb. She attended both grade school and high school in Gardner and graduated in 1961. On March 25, 1972 Doreen married Jerome E. (Jerry) Ray in Gardner at the home of her parents. They spent the early years of their marriage in Tampa, Florida. In the early 1980s they returned to Illinois, settling in Coal City and later in Seneca. Doreen and Jerry were owners of Doreen’s Cleaning Service and J&D Feed & Seed, both based in Coal City. They also managed the Just Animals Shelter in Seneca. She is survived by her step-children: Debbie Ray of California; Mark Ray of Florida; and Sean Ray of Arizona; and step-grandchildren of Arizona. Also surviving are nephews: Larry and Linda Hahn of Kankakee; Michael and Carol Hahn of Dwight; Danny and Nancy Hahn of Channahon; Jerry and Lynn Hahn of Braceville; Mark and Angelyn Hahn of Gardner; Andrew and Heather Hahn of Mazon; Matthew Hahn of Gardner; and Todd and Lolly Lyle of Morris. Nieces, Lisa Hahn Schott of Seneca; Debbie Hahn and Roger Reader and Toni Hahn and Gerald Lucca, of Gardner; Dena Lyle and Todd Knudsen of Braid-wood; survive along with many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents, Erlan and Hilda; her four sisters: Margarette F. Cobb, Donna M. (Betsy) Hahn, Darlene L. Hahn, and Diane M. Lyle; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Jerry) Hahn, Orville (Jake) Hahn, and Louis Lyle; great-niece, Emily Lucca; and many aunts and uncles. Per her wishes, she was cremated and services will be held at a later date.