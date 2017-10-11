Stephen H. Mercer

KEMPTON – Stephen H. “Hillbilly” Mercer, 63, of Kempton passed away at 8:50 p.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago. Visitation will be today, Wednesday, October 11, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 12, at the Funeral Home. Pastor Evan Sherar will officiate. Burial will follow in Broughton Cemetery, rural Kempton. Steve was born March 20, 1954 in St. Charles, Missouri, son of Hayden James and Dorothy Joy Decker Mercer. He married Sarah Canham June 5, 1982 in Cabery. She survives. Also surviving are his children: Joshua (Samantha) Mercer and Jessica (Chris Stewart) Mercer, both of Wilmington; one grandson, Charlie Mercer; one brother, Mitch (Lea) Mercer of Pontiac; four sisters: Cheryl (Don) Komnick of Plainfield; Lucille (Joanne) Miller of Pontiac; and Nancy Doherty and Michelle (Kim) Mercer, both of Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers: Dave, Jim, Michael and Robert. Steve loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed going to the South Wilmington Sportsman’s Club, trap shooting, throwing horse shoes, fishing and shooting pool. Memorials in his name may be left to his family. His guestbook may be signed at: www.calvertmemorial.com