DWIGHT – Shirley Eaton, 80, of Dwight passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Heritage Health in Dwight. According to her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Shirley was born in Campus June 25, 1937, daughter of Jack and Beatrice Zeller Tarrant. She married William Eaton August 9, 1969 in St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox. He survives in Dwight. Also surviving are sons: William (Jan) Eaton of Riverton; Gerald (Michelle) Emperor of New Lenox; Randy (Cie) Eaton of Minooka; Dennis Emperor of Shorewood; Brian (Jane) Eaton of Buffalo Grove; John (Lin) Emperor of Lakewood, CO; a daughter, Julie Eaton of Parker, AZ; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Dale Eaton. Shirley enjoyed working for and being a part of Mustang youth football programs in New Lenox. She graduated from New Lenox High School in 1955. She will be sadly missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to the Nature Conservatory. The guestbook may be signed at www.hagermemorial.com Hager Memorial Home in Dwight was in charge of arrangements.