Richard W. Loveland

RANSOM – Richard W. “Richie” Loveland, 54, of Ransom and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet. Per Rich’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at the Wilmington Lions Club, 805 River Street, Wilmington, Saturday, October 21, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Born April 15, 1963 in Joliet, Richard Wayne was a son of Edgar A. and Irene Jane Cohoon Loveland. He was raised in Wilmington and worked as a self-employed contractor his entire life. It was in 1981 that Richie united with Kimberly K. Boivin, and together they went on to raise a family together. Rich enjoyed fishing, woodworking, collecting tools and scrapping. He took great pleasure in being with friends, as well as sightseeing and family history. His greatest hobby was his family, and he cherished being with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Kim; three children: Kristi Boivin of Wilmington, Amanda Boivin Loveland of Braidwood; and Tiffany Boivin Loveland of Wilmington; and three grandchildren: Nicholas Loveland, Madison Loveland and Gabrielle Loveland. Also surviving are three brothers: Roger (Kim) Loveland of Channahon; David (Pam) Loveland of Essex; and James (Pat) Loveland of Braidwood; one sister, Valerie Loveland of Tennessee; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Pearl Boivin of Wilmington; and brothers – in – law and sisters-in-law: Russell (Bridget) Boivin of Wilmington; Gayle (the late Larry) Brown of Ritchie; and Kirk Boivin of Wilmington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs or share Rich’s memorial page online by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington was in charge of arrangements.