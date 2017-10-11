GODLEY – Rebecca Lynn Bell, 43, of Godley passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at her home. She was born September 1, 1974 in Blue Island. She is survived by her parents, Daniel (Mary) Bell and Karen Schmidt Sears; son, Cameron (Katie) Bell of Gardner; daughters: Jordyn Bell and Kayleigh Wells, both of Godley; granddaughter, Hayleigh Bell of Gardner; sister, Barbara (Matt) Prodehl of Godley; and a brother, Daniel (Heather) Bell of Washington; Nicholas Helmes, Ryan Bell, Sara Bell, Andrew Bell and Johannah Williams. Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Robert and Betty Bell and Audrey Schmidt; and Juan Rodriguez. Becky enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, time with friends, cheering her children on at sporting events, loved paint nights, and her dogs. Funeral services were at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Tuesday, October 10, at 10 a.m. Rev. Dale Tolly officiated. Cremation rites were accorded following services. Inurnment will be private. Visitation was Monday, from 4 until 8 p.m. To sign her online guestbook, log on to: www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com