DWIGHT – Patricia J. Jones, 60, of Dwight passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at her home in Dwight. According to her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Visitation will be Thursday, October 12, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Memorial Home. Patricia was born in Joliet October 17, 1956, daughter of Richard and Barbara Brickey Jones. Survivors include daughters: Kimberly (Tom Saltzman) Jones of Pontiac; Tammy (David Watkins, Jr.) Rueda of Joliet; and a son, Richard “Dick” Stokes of Effingham. Also surviving are a brother, Daniel (Reva) Jones of Raleigh, IL; grandchildren: Lloyd (Alisha) Emmons, Jasmine Emmons and Jordan Emmons, all of Dwight; Pierce Rueda of Joliet; Brittyn Stokes of Effingham; and Felicia Emmons-Hall and a great-grandchild, Kelsey Hansen, of Dwight. She was preceded in death by her parents. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She also enjoyed her cats and the outdoors, taking many trips to Starved Rock. She was always close with her family and will be greatly missed. Memorials in her name may be left to the Humane Society or the American Cancer Society. The guestbook may be signed at:www.hagermemorial.com