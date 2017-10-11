Lloyd H. Deffenbaugh

LODI, CA – Lloyd Henry Deffenbaugh, 102, of Lodi, California, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 surrounded by his children and their spouses. Lloyd was the son of Henry and Mary Weber Deffenbaugh and was a 1933 graduate of Odell High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1936, being assigned to Selfridge Field, Michigan. He continued in the service until his retirement in 1967. In Michigan, he met his future wife, Esther Berryman. They were married in 1941. She preceded him in death in 1981. Lloyd married Peggy Wood in 2001. She preceded him in death. Lloyd and Esther had three children: John, James and Ann; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Harry and Michael; and his sisters, Phyllis, Ellen, Mildred; and several half-sisters and brother. Interment was September 29 in the National Cemetery, Riverside, California.

Memorials may go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars to help service families.