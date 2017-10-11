H. Patricia Frantz

SAUNEMIN – Helen Patricia Frantz, 87, of rural Saunemin passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at her childhood home. Patricia was born in a snowstorm December 2, 1929 in Pontiac, daughter of Henry Clay and Helen Lucille Heylin Quigley. She married Keith D. Frantz October 23, 1948 in Saunemin. He passed away May 16, 2000. She is survived by her children: Kay (Lindsey) Chew of Lafayette, NJ; Carol (Dan) Cozby of San Antonio, TX; Barbara Frantz and Bryan Frantz of Saunemin; and Bruce (Penny) Frantz of Navarre, FL; grandchildren: Ellen (Sean) Hodgson, Keith (Jen) Chew, Rebbecca (Tom) Zorn, David Chew, Elizabeth Chew, Dana (Chris) Solomon, Sarah Cozby, Monica (Greg) Kennedy, Chelsea (Dr. Samer Alshurieki) Frantz, and Richard Frantz. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Riley and Erin Solomon; and Michael, Parker and Jacob Chew; Samantha Hodgson; and Zane and Noor Alshurieki; and her sister, Jean Quigley of Saunemin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; oldest son, David L. Frantz; brother, James M. Quigley; and sister, Mary Lou Harmon Myers. Patricia was educated in Maple Grove and Saunemin schools, graduating in 1948. As a teenager, she was a nurse’s aide in the summers in Kankakee and Streator hospitals, and worked at the TB Sanitarium in Pontiac prior to her marriage. She was a homemaker, farmed with her husband, and they mowed cemeteries in Saunemin Township and Cullom. At an age when most people are planning retirement, Patricia became a licensed CNA and returned to nursing at the Tjardes Healthcare Center, and later was a dietary worker at Evenglow Lodge. She had been a member of the Saunemin United Methodist Women, Saunemin Woman’s Club, and Saunemin American Legion Auxiliary. Patricia and Keith were avid ballroom dancers. Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 7, in the Saunemin United Methodist Church with Rev. Jane Bradford officiating. Burial followed in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Saunemin. Visitation was for two hours preceding the service in the church. Memorials may be made to the Saunemin United Methodist Church. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, was in charge of arrangements.