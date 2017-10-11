CULLOM – Elizabeth “Beth” Farney, 83, of Pontiac and formerly of Cullom passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Beth was born May 4, 1934 in Clifty, Kentucky, daughter of Holbert and Opal Van Houser Long. She first married Melvin Moore. She then married Leroy Harms. He passed away in 1958. She later married Raymond Farney, who passed away in 1992. Surviving are her daughters, Brenda (Gerald) Mills of Pontiac and Kathy Gragson of Cornell; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister. Her parents and four siblings preceded her in death. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dwight, where she taught Sunday School. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 30, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom with visitation for one hour preceding the services. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom. Memorials may be made to Livingston County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.