As mentioned in some previous articles, I’m a pretty big Cubs fan, not the biggest in the world, but when they are winni

ng, life is definitely just a little bit more enjoyable. That’s why, this past Friday, just really, really hurt. The Cubs were up 3-1 in the 8th inning, (I think they’ve been up 2 runs in an 8th inning before, but this one will forever live in infamy.) The had them on the ropes, they would’ve gone back to Chicago, and the series would’ve been 2-0 and they wouldn’t have been more in the drivers seat, it could’ve been very hard to lose the series at that point. Instead, they blew the lead in the 8th on a home run, and then followed that up, by falling behind on another home run, it was just one thing after another, the bleeding could not be stoppe

d. I thought maybe that given what happened last year, and them winning it all, and ending the drought, would make anything bad that happened this year hurt a little bit less. It doesn’t, it hurts just as much, every game I’m still on edge, I don’t’ really even want to envision them losing in this first round, especially when they were 5 outs away from going up 2-0 in the series, and would’ve had 2 games in Wrigley t

o get it done to move on to the NLCS for the 3rd year in a row. They’re still in a very good position, if the tables were flipped, and they lost game one, and then won game 2, I would be feeling very confident about the upcoming games at Wrigley. That’s not what happened though, and now in my head all I can picture is them losing 10-0 in the next two games at home. I know they’re better than that, I think they’ll still win the series, it just hurts to know they could’ve really thrown a bigger punch than they did. When you read this, both games will have already been played, I hope the series is over at this point and the Cubs are in the NLCS.

Aaron J. Boma 2016 ISU Graduate