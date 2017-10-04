KINSMAN – Mary L. Drinan, proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, dedicated Catholic, retired teacher, seasoned traveler, bridge player extraordinaire, and lifelong White Sox fan, passed away in Northlake September 30, 2017 at the age of 94. She was raised in Kinsman and lived in the area most of her life. She was married to Donald Drinan for 61 years. He passed away in 2005. Mary is survived by four children: Patrick (Mary Ann), Daniel, Mary Kay (Robert) Nickels, and Donna (Thomas Underwood); 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation with the family Friday, October 6, beginning at 10 a.m., in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Kinsman, preceding the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. A Memorial Service and Celebration will take place at Presence Casa San Carlo, 420 N. Wolf Road, Northlake, IL Saturday, October 7, at 11 a.m. Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the University of San Diego, Drinan Endowment, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110 or the Presence Casa San Carlo.