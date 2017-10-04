Father William Ryan

STREATOR – The Reverend Father William Arthur “Art” Ryan, 87, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Manor Court assisted living in Peru. He was born April 29, 1930 in Streator, the youngest son of John Dennis Ryan and Alice Whalen Ryan. He is survived by many nieces and nephews living across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: John Ryan, Edward Ryan, Helen Ganey, Betty Salmon, Mary Laidig and Father Francis Ryan. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 28, in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Streator. The Most Rev. Daniel R. Jenky, C.S.C., Bishop of Peoria, officiated. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Streator, with family members serving as pallbearers. Visitation was from 9 until 11 a.m., Thursday in the church. Father Art grew up in Streator, attending grade school and Streator High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He attended St. Bede Academy in Peru and was ordained a priest out of St. Paul Seminary in Minnesota. Father Ryan served in many parishes through the years, and was named Pastor of St. Patrick in Ransom and St. Mary’s in Grand Ridge in 1992. He was granted Senior priest status in 2000. Father was known for his wonderful sense of humor, and he and his brother, Father Frank, had a great love of New Yorker cartoons. Memorials may be made to St. Michael the Archangel School. Online condolences may be left for the family at solontelford.com Solon – Telford Funeral Home, Streator, was in charge of arrangements.