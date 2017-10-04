CHANNAHON – Bernadette M. Davidson, 71, of Channahon passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated today, Wednesday, October 4, at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington. Father Stanley Drewniak will officiate. Interment will follow in Braceville – Gardner Cemetery, Braceville. Visitation was Tuesday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Bernadette was born July 13, 1946 in Joliet, daughter of Dr. Carmen and Ann Marie Riffel Scudieri. She had a great love for animals and was known to rescue them. She loved gardening, yard work, antiquing, and especially loved her family. Surviving are her husband, James Davidson, to whom she was married February 3, 1968 in Joliet; two sons: James W. (Stacy) Davidson III of Antioch; and John Carl Davidson of Casa Grande, Arizona; and four grandchildren: Travis Slywka, Tyler Davidson, Leahana Davidson, and Jack Davidson. Preceding her in death were parents; one brother, Jon Scudieri; and one sister, Carmen Landry. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be directed to the Crossroads Shih Tzu Rescue Origination. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhome.com