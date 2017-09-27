I’m currently writing this while watching the Sunday night football game between Oakland and Washington, and much of the story all day with all the games has been about President Trump’s comments and the reactions to the comments and so on and so forth. Instead of writing the 40th think piece about the protests, I’m going to go a different route. Most of what I can focus on right now is combatting the Sunday Scaries. The Sunday Scaries are essentially the feeling of dread that begins to consume you, usually later in the day on Sunday that comes along with thinking about the upcoming work day and week. It can be rough, Sunday starts out so promising, it’s usually a good day for a morning coffee, maybe a bagel, and during the morning hours it’s the perfect time to get caught up on any last-minute fantasy ideas that could be useful in the day to come. It fades though, the excitement at noon slowly turns into the realization that work, and getting back at it is looking right at you. I notice it most when the second round of games end, so right around 6 p.m. or so, and it really begins to sink in. It’s tough to combat, there’s no escaping it, you kind of just have to tackle it head on, one of the best ways that I’ve found to combat it is just staying busy, and giving yourself lots of tasks to do on Sunday to just kind of flow it right into the next week. I usually do some combination of laundry, writing this column, getting food ready for lunch for the week, grocery shopping, really just anything I can get my hands on to do from 6 – until I go to bed, just stay busy. It doesn’t really solve the problem of having to work again on Monday, but it keeps your mind off of it, and sometimes that’s the best medicine, to not think about it. Seeing as you will be reading this on Wednesday or later in the week, you will have conquered this week’s scaries and I hope this advice can help keep future scaries at bay.

Aaron J. Boma 2016

ISU Graduate