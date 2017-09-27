KINSMAN – Lucille Phelan, 96, passed away Friday, September 22, 2017 at her home in Kinsman. Visitation will be today, Wednesday, September 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 West Route 6, Morris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 28, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emmett Street, Kinsman. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Ransom. Lucille was the daughter of Laurence and Frances Wilhelmi Miller. She was born at home in Homer Township and grew up on a farm there with her nine sisters and brothers. She was a graduate of Joliet Township High School. Her first job was a cashier at the A&P grocery store on Cass Street in Joliet. Later, she was employed by the Public Service Electric Company as a cashier. She met Hugh E. Phelan in 1949, and they were married January 13, 1951 in St. Mary Carmelite Catholic Church in Joliet. Together they raised 12 children: Anita Robinson (Earl d.), Seymour, Indiana; Janet Phelan (Bill Geittmann), Monee; Jim Phelan (Sudie), Waller, Texas; Jean Condon (Ed), Ransom; Kevin Phelan, Kinsman; Peggy Jordan (Tom), Naperville; Tim Phelan (Karen), Waller, Texas; Mary Pfeifer (Don), Gardner; Jane Hinchman (Al), Geneva; Patty Mueller (Ron), St. Charles; and Betty Miller (Rob), Ottawa. Also surviving are her brother, Jim (Mickey d.) Miller, Joliet; her two sisters, Ruth Ann (Bob d.) Campbell, Carpentersville; and Lois (Leo d.) Bernhard, Elwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. She had 42 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hugh, in 2000; her daughter, Joan in 1998; twins, Sarah Jane and William Laurence; granddaughter, Mary Phelan; and six sisters and brothers: Harold (Pearl) Miller, Don Miller, Hazel (Joe) Partak, Virginia (Ray) Paul, Kathleen (Norman) Glenn and Mitzi (Jack) McGuire. Lucille was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinsman. She was an extremely good cook, a talented seamstress, a crossword puzzle enthusiast, and enjoyed Scrabble and jigsaw puzzles. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her universe. Memorials in her name to the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls would be appreciated. For information, call 815-942-5040. You may visit her Memorial Tribute at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory.