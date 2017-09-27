ROMEOVILLE – Gerener Buegel, 82, of Romeoville passed away Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Season’s Hospice in Naperville. Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. until the 12 noon funeral service. Pastor Mont will officiate at the service. Interment will follow in Braceville – Gardner Ceme-tery, Braceville. She was born September 20, 1935 in Bay Village, AR, daughter of Ollie and Goldie Capples Brown. Gerener had a great love for her husband and children. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining and hosting family events. She was known to be a strong woman of faith and was a true believer in Christ. Surviving are four sons: Rickey (Christine) Buegel of Romeoville; Charles (Sue) Buegel of Fancy Prairie, Illinois; Larry Buegel of Chicago; and David Martinez of Miami, Florida; six daughters: Sandra (Robert) Murrah of Evergreen Park; Deborah Kyker of Stickney; Donna (Bob) Rasor of Bourbon-nais; Diane Ancira of Oak Lawn; Mary Ann Lopez of Chicago; and Darlene Clark of Heath, OH. Two brothers, Arie Brown of Coal City and Griffin Brown of Essex; 35 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Donald Buegel; and son, Carl Buegel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be directed to Awana at Main Street Baptist Church.

