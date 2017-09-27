Elizabeth L. Kempen

JOLIET – Elizabeth L. “Betty” Kempen, 92, of Joliet and formerly of Clifton, passed away at 9:25 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2017 at Heritage Health in El Paso. Cremation rites were accorded. Visitation will be one hour preceding the 10 a.m. Memorial Mass in St. John’s Catholic Church, Cullom, Thursday, September 28. Rev. David Sabel will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Cullom. Betty was born October 13, 1924 in Cabery, daughter of William M. and Carrie Weber Koerner. She married William D. Kempen in 1951; they later divorced. Surviving are her children: Shirley Murphy of Normal; Roger (MaryAnn) Kempen of Rutledge, Tennessee; Linda Spivey of Dwight; and John (Carol) Kempen of Mahomet. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Beth Murphy, Melissa (Armando Alegre) Murphy, Sara (Erich Hall) Murphy, Janet (James) Cunning, John (Tracie) Kempen, Jeffrey Kempen, Jarrett (Jackie) Kempen, Jenna (Nick Gordon) Kempen, Jace Kempen, Larry (Amber) Barton, LeAnn (Charles) Hill; and great-grandchildren: Zia Kelly, Molly Kelly, Paolo Alegre-Murphy, Graham Murphy-Hall, Adele Murphy-Hall, Barry Murphy-Hall, Jordyn (Brianna) Cunning, Jessica Cunning, Emily Kempen, Abby Kempen, Cannon Hill, Colin Hill, Bella Barton and Tucker. One brother, John (Sheila) Koerner of Cabery also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Mary Margaret Koerner, Rosella Knittel and Dorine Weigel; and brothers, Merlin and Donald Koerner. Betty was a graduate of Cabery High School and spent many years managing the family electrical contracting business. She was also a retired telephone operator and a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Through her love of golf, Betty developed many lasting friendships in the Joliet area. She kept a daily journal for more than 25 years, and her family looks forward to reading about the details of her life and the history of their family. Her greatest love was for her family and she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to OSF Eastern Region Hospice or Illinois State University Horticulture Center. Her guestbook may be signed at www.calvertmemorial.com Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom is in charge of arrangements.