DWIGHT – Ben Webster of Dwight passed away Friday, September 22, 2017 at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a year-long battle with colon cancer. A memorial service will be at a later date. As it was Ben’s request, cremation rites were accorded. He was born in Colchester, son of George and Audrey Webster. He graduated from Colchester High School in 1951. Upon graduation, he attended Gem City Business College in Quincy until he was drafted into the Army in 1953. On October 26, 1953 he married his wife, Beverly. She survives, along with their daughter, Janet (Dave) McDevitt; son, David (Charlesetta); and daughter, Teresa (Paul) Newhall; sister, Dorothy (Kent) Kipling; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. Ben attended Western Illinois University, graduating with a teaching degree. He began his teaching career in Roseville, and ended his career in Dwight. Being the first member of his family to attend college, he was extremely proud of the example he set for his children and grandchildren as they, too, all attended college.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Carle Center for Philanthropy, Auxiliary Guest House, 611 W. Park St., Urbana, IL 61801.