Randy Fearman

ODELL – “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” So, while this may be a sorrowful end for many, it will be a new beginning for many others because of Randy’s generous donation to Gift of Hope. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., today, Wednesday, September 20, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight with Rev. Harvey Nicholson officiating. Burial will follow services in Goodfarm Cemetery, rural Dwight. Visitation was from 3 until 7 p.m., Tuesday at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. On September 21, 1960 in Pontiac, Randy began his earthly life as the son of Herman Eugene “Hermie” and Joyce Grieff Fearman. After graduating from Odell High School, Randy was employed by RR Donnelley and Sons (LSC) for 37 years.

Randy was a lifelong member of the Odell community, serving on the fire department, Odell Park Board, and various other community involvements. He was also a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, entering yet another new beginning when he married Doris Niemeyer August 18, 2001. She survives. He is also survived by his parents; four children: Brian (Lindsay) Fearman, Emily (fiance Joey Bell) Fearman, Kendra (Todd) Jury, and Joseph Fearman; and one brother, Ron (Sue Benson) Fearman. He will be immensely missed by his cherished grandchildren: Haddie, Tylie and Brylie Fearman; Averi and Jameson Jury; Owen Bell; and one greatly-anticipated arrival. In addition, his loss will be felt by a host of nieces and nephews. Randy spent many hours working in the DCM Garden Center alongside his father and son, sharing their passion for plants of all kinds. Randy was an avid hunter and NASCAR aficionado. His final new beginning was on September 16, 2017 when he left his earthly life. Memorials in Randy’s name may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Autism Speaks, or the Odell Fire Department.