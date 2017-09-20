BLOOMINGTON – Melissa A. Cromie, 27, of Bloomington and formerly of Saunemin, died Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 1:45 p.m. in Peoria. Melissa was born February 4, 1990 in Quincy, daughter of John and Charito Tagaloguin Cromie. They survive in Saunemin. Also surviving are one son, Ezekiel Moreland; one sister, Kathryn Marie Cromie of Pontiac; paternal grandfather, John Cromie of Quincy; and maternal grandmother, Nativida Mejorada Tagaloquin of the Philippines. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and maternal grandfather. Melissa attended Pontiac Township High School. A visitation was held Friday, September 15, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac. Cremation rites followed the visitation. Memorials in Melissa’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. The guestbook may be signed at www.calvertmartinmemorial.com