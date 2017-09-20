ESSEX – Marilyn Ann Pustmueller, 84, of Essex passed away at Regency Care of Morris Friday, September 15, 2017. Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Thursday, September 21, from 5 until 7 p.m. and also Friday, September 22, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Her funeral service will be Friday at 1 p.m. Pastor Kurt Hoover will officiate. Interment will be in Marissa Township Cemetery in Marissa, Illinois Saturday, September 23, at 12:30 p.m. Born August 4, 1933 in Robinson, she was the daughter of George and Vera Madden Wiseman. She married Coulter Pustmueller June 18, 1954 in Effingham. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2009. Marilyn enjoyed painting cakes and was a very skilled and artistic oil painter. She was proud to be an LPN and loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. Surviving are one son, Stephen (Rhonda) Pustmueller of Essex; one daughter, Pamela (Gregory) Hill of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Jewel McClure of Chatham; one brother, Gerald Van Dyke of Raleigh, N.C.; nine grandchildren: Samuel Hill, David (Felecia) Hill, Mathew Hill, Alana (Devyn) Vonhill, Kelsea (Dylan) Mountain, Heidi (Erik) Lovell, Eric Pustmueller, Marissa Pustmueller, and Stephanie Pustmueller. Also preceding her in death were her parents; and sister, Elanda Wiseman. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to the Alzheimer Association.

