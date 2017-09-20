MORRIS – James S. Paputsa, 88, of Morris passed away peacefully Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Park Pointe Senior Living. He was born July 15, 1929, son of Marie Mueser and James Paputsa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, moving to Joliet at a young age. He resided there most of his life until relocating to Morris 12 years ago. He is survived by his beloved companion and friend, Cyndy Sampson; loving father of David (Yong) Paputsa; Sherry (Gene) DeFillippo; James R. (Kim) Paputsa; and Leann (Dave) Murawski; dear grandfather of Allen (Dawn) Paputsa; Rob Paputsa; Greg DeFillippo; Jennifer, Anna and Katie Paputsa; David (Agaphe Joy) Murawski; and Christopher (Kelly) Murawski; proud great-grandfather of Jakob, Hannah, Lily and Toby Paputsa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Lamie Paputsa. James, a self-employed contractor, was the owner and operator of Highland Construction Co. Prior to his declining health, he attended New Covenant Community Church OPC in Joliet, and could often be found reading his well-weathered Bible and believing in God’s word. As it was Mr. Paputsa’s wish, cremation rites have been accorded and his final earthly remains will be interred at a later date next to those of his late wife, Betty, in Union Cemetery. Pastor Bruce Hollister will officiate.

Memorials in his name may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

For information, call 815-942-5040, or visit his Memorial Tribute at:www.fredcdames.com