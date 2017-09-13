DWIGHT – John L. Beier, 72, of Dwight passed away at 3:45 p.m., Sunday, September 3, 2017 at his home in rural Dwight. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight. John was born in Streator May 24, 1945, son of Irving and Marie Zabel Beier. He is survived by a twin brother, James Beier of Dwight. Many cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents. John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and worked the family farm over the years. Memorials in honor of John may be made to the Dwight VFW or the Dwight American Legion. This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at: www.hagermemorial.com