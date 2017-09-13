BRACEVILLE – Charles D. Perino, 87, of Braceville passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Heritage Health in Dwight, where he had been a resident the past five years. Charles was born in Braceville November 30, 1929, son of Charles and Cecilia Jewett Perino. He was a lifelong resident of Braceville, and had been a member of the Braceville Methodist Church since his teen years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Tolbert Perino; a brother, Bob (Lois) Perino; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters: Evelyn Decker, Josephine Jaimet, Jean McKee and Dolores Tolbert. Charles retired as a design engineer from Caterpillar Joliet in August 1984 after 33 years of faithful service. On the day following his retirement, he and Helen, along with two other family member couples, left for an extended camping, fishing, and sightseeing trip to Alaska by way of the Alcan Highway. He and Helen enjoyed their retirement years of traveling, camping and sightseeing in several of the lower 48 states. They were members of the Caterpillar camping club and spent many happy times with their fellow camping friends. In addition to traveling, he had two other hobbies: leathercraft and leaded glass design. He did both to perfection and created many useful leather items as well as delicate and beautiful leaded glass creations. He also enjoyed playing cards and was an avid puzzle worker. Some of his most enjoyable times were the family gatherings at his and Helen’s small farm. He enjoyed greeting and being host, as well as sampling all of the good food. Charles was an all-around good guy, a much loved family member and will be missed greatly. Family and friends met at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville, Saturday, September 9, at 11 a.m. for graveside services. To sign his online guestbook, log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com