DWIGHT – Ashley Lurene Seabert, 34, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 8, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at the Country Mansion Restaurant, 101 W. South St., Dwight. She was born March 28, 1983 in American Falls, Idaho, daughter of LeRoy and Debra Schmidt Seabert. Ashley graduated from Dwight Township High School. For many years following graduation, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at nursing homes in Dwight and Morris. The past year she worked at Casey’s in Dwight and appreciated her friendship with her manager and co-workers. She was a loving mother to two children and blessed to have many good friends. Ashley is survived by her partner, Billy Whalen of Dwight; two children: Lucas Friant and BellaRae Whalen; three brothers: Brian and Collin Seabert; and Tyler O’Neill of Gardner; step-father, Ed O’Neill of Dwight; paternal mother, Glenda Whalen of Dwight; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Schmidt of Normal; and paternal grandparents, Ron Friant and Bonnie Friant Oelschlager. Also surviving are uncles and aunts: Randy and Mary Schmidt of Bloomington; Carol Studley of Reddick; Kenny and Sharon Perry of Boulder Junction, Wisconsin; and Katie (Cesar) Whalen of Morris. Surviving cousins are: Megan Schmidt Hucek, Ryan and David Schmidt, Debbie Studley, Tammy Studley Perkins and Katie’s children, Bobby, Mariah and Sophia.

Ashley was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy Seabert and Debra Seabert O’Neill; grandparents: Delbert and Anna Seabert, Ronald Schmidt and Elizabeth Enerson.

Memorials may be directed to an education fund established for Ashley’s children, sent to Brian Seabert, c/o Ashley Seabert Memorial, 509 S. Union St., Dwight, IL 60420.