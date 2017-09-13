CABERY – Daniel L. Wessel, 61, of Cabery passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 in St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. Daniel was the beloved husband of Talea Wessel; loving father of Scott (Sarah), Eric and Jeffrey Wessel; devoted son of Douglas and Dolores Wessel; dear brother of Robert, Loretta, David (Helen), Edward and the late Susan Wessel; and proud grandfather of six. His funeral service was Saturday, September 9, at 4 p.m. at the Hickey Memorial Chapel in Midlothian. Visitation was Saturday from 1 until 4 p.m. Cremation rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “Dan’s Funeral,” at gofundme.