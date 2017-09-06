ODELL – Sharon K. Stadel, 72, of Odell passed away Monday, August 28, 2017 at 5:55 p.m. in OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. Sharon was born November 27, 1944 in Pontiac, daughter of Joseph and Bernice Ralph Bellot. She married Clarence Stadel on August 8, 1964 in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell. He survives in Odell. Also surviving are her children: Pam (Tom) Kilgus of Forrest and Julie (Todd) Jacobs of Pontiac; daughterin-law, Suzi Stadel of Tolono; sister, Judy (Ray) Masching of Odell; grandchildren: Dayton (Joni) Kilgus, Hayley Kintner, Josh Maubach, Alexandra Jacobs, Madison Jacobs, Carter Jacobs, Katie Stadel and Jillian Stadel; and great-grandchildren: Adeline, Lydia, Eli and Piper. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gib Bellot, Gene Bellot, and Ralph Bellot; sisters: Rosie Schultz and Vonnie Hoerner; and son, Jeff Stadel. Sharon was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Odell, Class of 1962. She was the secretary of St. Paul Catholic Grade School in Odell for 30 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She greatly loved spending time with her grandkids and watching their sporting events. She was a fan of the Chicago White Sox. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday, August 31, at 11 a.m. by Father Adam Cesarek in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell. Burial followed in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell. Visitation was Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Church, with the rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Paul Catholic Grade School. Online condolences may be made to the family at: duffyfuneralhome.com