Kelvin DeVore

LOUISVILLE, IL – Kelvin Ray DeVore, 65, of Louisville passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 in St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. He was born March 28, 1952 in Ingraham, Illinois, son of Raymond E. Devore and Mary Josephine Fulk DeVore. Kelvin worked as an auto mechanic and truck driver. He was a member of the Free Masons Society, loved car shows, old Chevy trucks and motorcycles. Surviving are his children: son, Dustin Ray DeVore (fiance Chantilly Summers); and daughter, Billie Jo Devore, all of Cabery; a sister, Madonna (Fred) Uebinger of Louisville; a brother, Jerry Heathcock, Whitehouse, Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Twila Jane DeVore; and a brother, Lawrence Heathcock. A Celebration of Kelvin’s Life was held Saturday, August 26. Cremation rites were accorded. Jensen Memorial Chapel, Bourbonnais, was in charge of arrangements. Please sign his guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com