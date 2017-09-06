GARDNER – Marjorie E. Byers, 93, of Gardner passed away Friday morning, September 1, 2017 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. Born September 24, 1923 in Gardner, Marjorie Ella was a daughter of Walter and Inger Severson Olson. She was raised and educated in Gardner, and on October 23, 1948 married Charles Jacob Byers in Gardner. Marjorie worked for a time at the Army Procurement Supply Agency at the Joliet Arsenal, and was a member of the Church of Hope, where she remained active in the Women’s Club for many years. Family was of the utmost importance to Marjorie, and she enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida. Survivors include two daughters: Cheryl B. (Robert) Crosby of Naperville and Kathy E. Byers of Valparaiso, Indiana; her daughter-inlaw, Candy Byers of Braceville; nine grandchildren: Ron (Amy) Byers, Jason (Betty) Byers, Christian (Katie) Byers, Ellen Hurdish, Jane Hurdish, Sarah Hurdish, Laura Hurdish, Morgan Crosby and Jenna Crosby; three great-grandchildren: Jacob, Luca and Reed Byers; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her cousin, Blanche Carpenter of Florida. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; son, Ronald; daughter, Susan; sister, Evelyn (Arthur) Bozue; and brother, Donald Olson. Visitation and video tribute were held at the Church of Hope in Gardner Tuesday, September 5, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, where Rev. Janet M. Chandler officiated. Burial: Braceville – Gardner Cemetery.

