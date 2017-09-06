CABERY – Diane J. DeVore, 61, of Cabery passed away August 17, 2017 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Diane was born February 16, 1956 in Kankakee, daughter of Billy Junior and Virginia Mae Murphy. Diane was a pharmacy tech. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her children and many friends. She also loved crafting and sewing. Surviving are her son, Dustin DeVore, and Chantilly Summers of Cabery; daughter, Billie Jo DeVore of Cabery; sisters: Judy Hendrix of Herscher and Vicki (Don) Dickey of Peoria, Arizona; brother, David (Janice) Murphy of Dwight; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Douglas Curt Murphy; and baby sister, Joy Murphy. Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Diane’s Life was August 26. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

