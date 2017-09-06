MORRIS – Carol Jean Schaefer, 85, of Morris passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris after enduring a lengthy illness. Born December 13, 1931 in Gardner, Carol Jean was a daughter of John L. and Gertrude Marie Gunderson Hill. A native of Mazon and Morris, Carol was a graduate of Mazon High School with the Class of 1949. On July 29, 1950, she married Herman V. Schaefer, Jr. in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seneca. Together they raised their family in the Mazon School District. Carol was a truly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She gardened, canned, baked, cooked, sewed, and loved her flower gardens. She had a smile and a good word for anyone she met. She was an example of grace and beauty to all, and truly believed that her table could always welcome one more so no one ever left her home hungry or without a hug, and will be remembered for facing every day with optimism and joy. Carol was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, where she served the parish in many ways over the years. She was a former board member of Grundy Community Volunteer Hospice and We Care, Morris. For many years, Carol enjoyed collecting and selling Longaberger baskets. She supported Herman’s farming operation to a great degree throughout the years, and served as the Norman Township Secretary. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Herman V. Schaefer; her nine children: Sue (Barry) Bivens of Mazon; Kevin (Nancy) Schaefer and Rick (Joannie) Schaefer, both of Morris; Jan (Mark) Griglione of Shorewood; Greg (Marlene) Schaefer of Minooka; Joy (Greg) Skaggs of Irvine, California; Teresa (Joe) Fruland of Lafayette, Indiana; Kerra (Brad) Guffey of Verona, Wisconsin; and Pam Schaefer of Morris. Carol was the devoted grandmother to 26 grandchildren: Jeremy (Sarah) Bivens, Joshua (Tricia) Bivens, Jonathan (Lauren) Bivens, Kindra Schaefer, Kirsten Schaefer, Kaitlyn Schaefer, Annie (Chris) Novak, Dan Holler, Ryan (Alyssa) Schaefer, Nicholas (Nicole) Schaefer, Brittany Schaefer, Alan (Rosanna) Schaefer, Myles Johnston, Joe (Katie) Griglione, Tony Griglione, Mick Schaefer, Mackenzie Schaefer, Cassandra (Cliff) Taylor, Vanessa Skaggs, Joe (Amanda) Fruland, Jr., Matthew Fruland, Daniel Fruland, Katie Guffey, Carole Guffey, Brett Brncich, and Breena Brncich. She had 14 great-grandchildren: Caroline, Violet, Charlie, Olivia, Ruthie, Eli, Nadia, Charlie, Jonnie, Hank, Emily, Taylor, Gage and Henry. Carol has one surviving sister, Evelyn (Roger) Danielson of Stavanger; one sister-in-law, Irene (the late Robert) Schaefer of Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Leroy (Marie) Hill, Elton (Delores) Hill, Mer-wyn (Louise) Hill, Earlyn (Alvera) Hill, Lester Hill and Arden (Shirley) Hill; and three sisters: Charline (George) Sutton, Mildred (Lyle) Schaulin and Irene (LaVerne) Huston. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Ed Howe, CR Saturday, September 2, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morris. Burial: Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Morris. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were Carol’s 15 grandsons. Visitation was Friday in the Church from 4 p.m. until the time of recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Carol’s memory to any of the following causes that were important to her: Immaculate Conception Building Fund, 516 E. Jackson St., Morris 60450; Grundy Community Volunteer Hospice, 518 W. Illinois Ave., Morris; or Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet 60431. The guestbook may be signed, photographs up-loaded, or Carol’s memorial page shared online at:www.ReevesFuneral.com Arrangements were un-der the direction of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris.