ROMEOVILLE – Sheryl Lynn Gueldenhaar, 62, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 2, 2017 at her home in Romeoville. She was born September 3, 1954 in Mountain Home, Idaho, daughter of Donald and Carol Gueldenhaar. She attended Dwight High School and was a 1972 graduate of Lincolnwood High School in Raymond, Illinois. Sheryl went on to gain an associates degree in Floral Design from Danville Jr. College; then received a bachelors degree in Agricultural Education from SIU Carbondale, and continued her studies, pursuing a masters in Horticulture Therapy. Sheryl was a floral designer for many years, making friends wherever she worked. She later worked in interior design and then operated her own wholesale floral and accessory business, Holzer Floral Products. She also founded Home and Vine Design. Her creativity was never ending. She also excelled in the culinary arts doing some catering and special events. Friends and family were the recipients of many tasty and unique sensations. Sheryl was a caring and giving person who would always go the extra mile to help someone. She enjoyed gardening, adventure, travel, and discovering new restaurants while dining with friends. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Tim Wagy of Carlinville. Her nieces, Kara (Jarrod) Waldeck of Chandler, AZ and Kimberly (Chris) Hirstein of Shawnee, Kansas loved Sheryl dearly. She was enthralled with her great-nieces, Eloise and Olive Hirstein, and nephew, Max Waldeck. Preceding her in death was her father, Don Gueldenhaar, August 17, 2016. Her mother, Carol Gueldenhaar, passed away July 17, 2017. Sheryl’s faith in God was unending. She fought a long and courageous fight with cancer, all the while never complaining, and carrying a strong positive attitude, knowing God would take care of her. A Picnic Celebration Of Life Service was held Saturday, July 8, at the home of her dear friends, Gary and Linda Emling. Burial will be at a later date in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials may be made to the Joliet Junior College of Culinary Arts.

The family was assisted by Care Memorial Cremation, Romeoville.