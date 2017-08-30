PRIORITIES

Getting out of bed this morning was rough. On Monday morning it almost always is, the weekend always feels much shorter than you think it’s going to be heading into it. Friday afternoon it seems like you have all the time in the world until you must be back at work, and then a quick blink and you’re right back at it. The normal thinking is that it would be great to have time off, not working is usually very enjoyable, until you look at a situation like the one in Houston that has been unfolding over the last week or so because of Hurricane Harvey that has rolled onto the mainland with rain pretty much around the clock. Getting out of bed this morning was rough. On Monday morning it almost always is, the weekend always feels much shorter than you think it’s going to be heading into it. Friday afternoon it seems like you have all the time in the world until you must be back at work, and then a quick blink and you’re right back at it. The normal thinking is that it would be great to have time off, not working is usually very enjoyable, until you look at a situation like the one in Houston that has been unfolding over the last week or so because of Hurricane Harvey that has rolled onto the mainland with rain pretty much around the clock. There are people who don’t have to go to work, but it’s because they can’t. There are parts of Houston that have received over 30 inches of rain since the start of the storm, 30 inches. There are times when in Illinois only a few inches of rain in a short period can result in some flooding. What Houston is currently getting is almost 10 times that amount in just a few days. In Illinois, the biggest weather threat that we often encounter is a tornado, but when those take place, they’re here and gone within a matter of 15 minutes. They don’t last for days on end like a hurricane does. There are people who might not be able to leave their home for over a week. This all brings me back to the idea of struggling to get out of bed this morning, and not wanting to go to work. Maybe it’s not the worst thing in the world, it’s always good to attempt to keep things in perspective, Monday mornings aren’t fun, but there are bigger battles.

Aaron J. Boma

2016 ISU Graduate