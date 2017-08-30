GARDNER – Jessica Berta Brandt, 97, of Gardner and a recent resident of Heritage Health in Bloomington, passed away Thursday evening, August 17, 2017. Born January 16, 1920 in Coal City, Jessica was a daughter of Joseph Berta, Jr. and Jessie Faletti Berta. She was raised and educated in Coal City, and graduated from Coal City High School, Class of 1938. On March 29, 1941, Jessica married her high school sweetheart, Leroy Brandt, in Burlington, Iowa. They both made their careers at Gardner-South Wilmington High School, where she was employed as a secretary. While attending summer and evening classes at Illinois State University for many years, she graduated in 1968 and soon thereafter was hired as the librarian until her retirement in 1982. Jessica was a member of Church of Hope in Gardner and the Grundy County Retired Teachers Association. She prided herself in her organizational skills, and at the age of 85 became computer literate, which greatly assisted her in the genealogical research that she leaves behind. Jessica had a love of flowers, and her enjoyment of music and dance was demonstrated on the dance floor with Leroy over the years. She will be remembered for her love of family and cherished the opportunity to talk about her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her two daughters: Cathie (David) Huston of Gardner and Connie (Gary) Huston of Fairbury; three grandchildren: Joel (Esther) Huston of West Des Moines, Iowa; Jeremy (Stephanie) Huston of Brookfield, Wisconsin; and Jon Huston (Steven Carroll) of Nyack, New York. Eleven great-grandchildren: Leah, Anna, Ellie, Miles, Dexter, Stella, Josie, Eve, Makenna, Thea and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Jessica was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy; two brothers, Joseph (Evelyn) Berta III and Bernard (Mardeen) Berta; and one sister, Verna (Gordon) Palmberg. Her funeral service was Sunday, August 27, at 3 p.m. in the Church of Hope in Gardner. Rev. Janet M. Chandler officiated. Burial: Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Joel Huston, Jeremy Huston, Jon Huston and Steve Carroll served as pallbearers. Visitation was Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service in the church. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jessica’s memory to the Church of Hope, P.O. Box 248, Gardner, Illinois 60424. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Jessica’s memorial page online by logging on to:www.ReevesFuneral.com Arrangements have been made under the direction of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., 203 Libarty Street in Gardner.