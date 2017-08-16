John Francis Clavey

MELBOURNE, AR – John Francis “Jack” Clavey, 73, of Melbourne, Arkansas departed this life on August 6, 2017 at his home. He was born November 29, 1943 in Morris, son of Robert William Clavey and Betty Jean Simpson Clavey. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and served during the Vietnam Era, when he earned a Bronze Star. On November 18, 1965, Jack married Joyce Ann Moser in Mazon. He spent his life as a loving son, brother, husband, provider and friend. During his working years, Jack was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company, and formerly served as Fire Chief of the Mazon Fire Department. He was a member of the American Legion; belonged to the First Cavalry Division Association of Fort Hood; and was of the Methodist faith. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Ann Clavey; four brothers: Donald (Michaeleen) Clavey of Coal City; Ronald J. (Jan) Clavey of Mazon; Tom Clavey of Edgerton, WI; and William Glen (Anita) Dally of Verona; three brothers-in-law: Dallas (Shelly) Moser of Welton, AZ; L.D. (Ann) Moser of Melbourne, AR; and Cairl Gene “Hank” (Faye) Moser of Violet Hill, AR; one sister-in-law, Almeda Gaston of Batesville, AR; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and many good friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Barbara Jean Clavey; one brother, William Robert Clavey; his father- and mother-in-law, Orville and Vida Moser; one sister-in-law, Midge Clavey; and one brother-in-law, Rex Gaston. A funeral service at 12 noon, Monday, August 14, at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City was preceded by the family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial with full military honors followed in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Tom Sereno, Jr., Dick Walker, Monty Shannon, Alan Misener, Larry Olsen and Bob Cooper served as pallbearers, and Dale Coughlin, Frank Sereno and Darrel Herman were honorary pallbearers. A visitation was held Friday, August 11, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Eddie’s Family Funeral Home in Melbourne. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jack’s memory to: Beck’s Kids, P.O. Box 483, Melbourne, Arkansas 72556; or to Hospice of North Arkansas, 330 Highway 5 North, Suite 20, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Jack’s memorial page online by logging on to: www.ReevesFuneral.com