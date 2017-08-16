Harvest Days Returns to Downtown Dwight For This Year, September 15-17

Construction in downtown Dwight last year forced the Harvest Days Committee to move the carnival/craft show from downtown Dwight to Renfrew Park.

The 2017 event, scheduled Sept. 15 to 17, returns to Downtown Dwight with carnival, craft booths, the Harvest Days Tent and entertainment along East Main and Chippewa streets.

“Harvest Days is back downtown this year so that we can showcase what’s been done in Dwight,” said Randy Irvin, Harvest Days Committee Chairman.

“Harvest Days is a great venue to showcase what has been improved in Dwight,” Irvin continued.

He said this year the Harvest Days Committee has been working hard to bring new ways to engage people downtown.

Besides the button which will be sold starting roughly the third week in August, with half the proceeds going to the B Positive scholarship at Dwight Township High School, there will be other tributes to the late Jerry Beier, Harvest Days chairman for 10 years.

The carnival returns and kicks off Thursday night, Sept. 14.

Friday will feature a movie for kids near the

First National Bank of Dwight, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

New this year will be a clown and magician at the HD tent downtown on Saturday.

The 5K race returns Saturday, Sept. 16 first thing in the morning, starting at Renfrew park.

The parade Sunday kicks off at Mazon and Clinton Streets at 1 p.m., with the 20th basset waddle starting at Dairy Queen at 12:45 p.m. The parade will head east and end on Franklin Street.

The car show and tractor show will remain at Renfrew Park on Sunday.

Irvin said last year the car show brought 150 vehicles, from all across the country.