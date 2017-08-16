REDDICK – Dorene Koehler, 77, of Reddick passed away at 9:20 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017 in Riverside Hospital, Kankakee. Dorene was born in Morris August 17, 1939, daughter of Glenn and Ila Lippold Anderson. She married Harold “Luke” Koehler May 18, 1958 in Reddick. He survives in Reddick. Also surviving are a son, Troy (Lisa) Koehler of Reddick; daughter, Alysa (Tony) Palombi of Chicago Heights; sister-in-law, Sandy Anderson; and grandchildren: Nyko, Rhaea, Alina and Rocco Palombi. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Anderson. Dorene worked as a cosmetologist for more than 40 years in Reddick. She was a member of the Reddick United Methodist Church; and loved to quilt, sew and bake. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband and family. Her funeral service was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 15, in the United Methodist Church, Reddick. Burial: Round Grove Cemetery, rural Campus. Visitation was from 10 until 11 a.m., Tuesday, in the church. Memorials in honor of Dorene may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Her guestbook may be signed at: www.hagermemorial.com Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.