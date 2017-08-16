DWIGHT – Chad D. Sandeno, 42, of Dwight passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017. He was born July 4, 1975 in Bloomington, son of David and Karen Howard Sandeno. He was educated in Mazon schools and graduated from Seneca High School with the Class of 1993. He attended Joliet Junior College and Northern Illinois University, DeKalb. He worked for many years at D Construction, and was presently employed with K-5 Construction as an operator engineer. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and enjoyed collecting Inter-national Harvester toy tractors with his father. Survived by his daughter, Ella Sandeno, at home; his parents; one brother, Joel (Erica) of Dwight; two nephews, Evan and Carson; and one niece, Claire; numerous cousins; aunts and uncles: Ken and Jane Howard of Dwight; Vivian and Jerry Allen of Morris; Geri and Allan Olson of Michigan; and Mark and Connie Sandeno of Verona. A Celebration of Chad’s Life was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 12, at the Village Christian Church in Minooka. Pastor Nick Sandeno officiated. Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation was Friday from 3 until 8 p.m. at the U.C. Davis – Callahan Funeral Home in Morris, Enhanced video tributes were played. Preferred memorials may be made in Chad’s name to his parents for his daughter’s educational fund. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.ucdaviscallahan.com