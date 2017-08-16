BRACEVILLE TWP. – Carol Jean Vilt, 76, of Braceville Township passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Morris Hospital. Born March 2, 1941 in Compton, California, Carol Jean was a daughter of James Fudge and Maida Hobbs and George Young. She was raised in Santa Ana, California, and on June 18, 1958 she married Donald George Vilt in San Diego. They spent the next six years in California before relocating to Illinois, where they made their home and raised their family in Braceville Township. Carol worked as a nurse assistant in the OB Depart-ment of Morris Hospital for several years, and later assisted her dear friend, Rose Mehochko, in the concessions at the Coal City Area Club. Carol in her early years enjoyed horses, and showed her “Lady Jet,” as well as rode in parades. She was an outdoors enthusiast, who took pleasure in camping, flower gardening, and bird watching. She was a great Chicago sports fan, and followed the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks, as well as the Fighting Illini. She bowled in a senior league in Morris, was always up for bingo, and made many memorable trips to the casino with her friends. Carol remained the active vice president of Saddle Back Turkey Ranch in California, and will be most remembered for her love of time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Donald; children: Terry Lynn Dailey of Cookville, Texas; Donald George Jr. (Suzanne) Vilt of Plainfield; and Frances “Gina” (Bill) Clover of Coal City; son-in-law, Dan Kambic of New Port Richey, Florida; grandchildren: Carol Jean Klegman of Canyon, Texas; Shane Elliott Lundberg of College Place, Washington; Jessica Vilt of Antioch; Zachary Vilt of Plainfield; William Ryan Clover of Coal City; Kristina (Mike) Gerrish of Gardner; Ross Clover of Chicago; and Blake Kambic and Max Kambic, both of New Port Richey, Florida. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Lillian Marie and Finley Faye Gerrish; two brothers: Charles (LaDonne) Young of California and John (Janet) Young of Texas; one sister, Jenada Sandlin of Texas; two sisters-in-law, LaDonna Fudge of Nevada and Mary Young of California; a brother-in-law, William (Rena) Vilt of California; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with her dear friends, Rose Mehochko of Coal City and Diane Francois of Braceville. Carol was preceded in death by her father, James Fudge; mother and step-father, Maida and George Young; daughter, Jenada Kambic; two brothers, Jim Fudge and Ron Young; father-in-law, William Vilt; mothers-in-law, Frances Zelinko Vilt and Leila Vilt; and her dear friend, Bobbie June Montana. Funeral services were Monday, August 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. in New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City, officiated by Rev. Mark Hughey. Burial: Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Pallbearers: Shane Lundberg, Zachary Vilt, Ryan Clover, Ross Clover, Blake Kambic and Max Kambic. Mike Gerrish was an honorary pallbearer. Visitation and video tribute were held Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Carol’s memory to the Morris Hospital Foundation for the benefit of the Patient Transportation Services, 150 W. High St., Morris, IL 60450. The guestbook may be signed, photographs upload-ed, or Carol’s memorial page shared at: www.ReevesFuneral.com